MAURIZIO BUSCARINO
COMEDIANS! Cricot2 Theatre in Photographs

Cricoteka. Centre for the Documentation of the Art of Tadeusz Kantor​​​​​​​
Publication accompanied the exhibition "Mauricio Buscarino. Comedians! Cricot 2 Theatre in Photographs" organized by Cricoteka. The “Comedians!” exhibition is entirely devoted to Buscarino’s documentation of Cricot 2. The display includes a selection of about 200 photographs from the artist’s archive of 12,000 shots taken during rehearsals and performances. Besides documenting subsequent performances of Cricot 2, the artist has created his own aesthetic canon. His photographs — full of empathy and understanding for Kantor’s theatrical visions — are an expressive black-and-white record of the emotions created by the group on stage.


Design and Typesetting: Damian Nowak
Photos: Grzegorz Podsiadlik
