Weird costumes
UV- 朱
UV- 朱
Hefei, China
Weird costumes
基于一些对服饰的奇怪想法，我创作了这组作品 他们穿着奇怪造型和夸张颜色的服饰 非常怪诞
43
417
3
Published:
September 11th 2019
Tools
Adobe Photoshop
Maxon Cinema 4D
Creative Fields
Graphic Design
,
Illustration
,
Art Direction
,
weird
dress
model
modelling
Show
