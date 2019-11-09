Zetaly - Brand identity

_

EN





Zetaly is an spin-off of the Zcost technology group, renowned for its solutions around z/OS systems (mainframe computers with high processing capacity, particularly in the area of bank-insurance). This latest generation solution, unique in the world, allows all the data extracted from the operation of these complex systems to be used in a simple, clear and readable way, thus giving them value on a large scale. We were approached to give Zetaly a visual identity and its graphic fundamentals.

The typographic logo - designed for the occasion - is based on geometric proportions to create an infinite set of shapes. Thus, we delivered a kit of Z monograms, allowing to create without limit graphic patterns, covering the various visual materials of Zetaly, and this in a fast and autonomous way. The graphic territory, both sharp and electric, is completed by the AT Surt font (Blaze Type), used in all its weights.





_



FR





Zetaly est une émanation du groupe technologique Zcost, réputé pour ses solutions autour des systèmes z/OS (ordinateurs centraux à grande capacité de traitement, implantés notamment dans la bancassurance). Cette solution de dernière génération, unique au monde, permet d'exploiter de manière simple, claire et lisible toute les données extraites de l'exploitations de ces systèmes complexes, et ainsi leur donner de la valeur à grande échelle. Nous avons été approchés pour donner à Zetaly une identité visuelle et ses fondamentaux graphiques.

Le logo typographique - conçu pour l'occasion - est basé sur des proportions géométriques permettant de créer un jeu infini de multiplications et d'additions de formes. Ainsi, nous avons livré un kit de monogrammes Z, permettant de créer sans limite des motifs graphiques, habillant les différents supports visuels de Zetaly, et ce de manière rapide et autonome. Le territoire graphique, tranché et électrique, est complété par le caractère AT Surt (Blaze Type), utilisé dans toutes ses graisses.





