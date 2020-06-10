user's avataruser's avatar
Ampato Coffee
As cold brew coffee has been exploding in popularity, there is an increasing demand for high-quality pour over gear. Originated from this demand, Ampato Coffee is a Swiss brand offering well-crafted coffee making accessories. Their hero product is the stainless steel Ampato Pour-over Kettle shaped like a volcano, which sports an accurate thermometer that enables its user to get the optimal brewing temperature. The product range is comprised of three well-designed elements, the bare essentials for achieving coffee brewing perfection.

The brand itself is greatly inspired by a volcano, called Ampato in southern Peru, which is famous for its excellent coffee.

In order to create a deeper lifestyle experience and unique visual language, we created a complex branding, including packaging design, iconography, illustrations, e-commerce images, and brand photography as well. With the desire to establish a crafty, artisanal, and authentic appearance for the brand we set up a raw and natural mood to meet the coffee-savvy target audience.


Scope

Branding & identity design
Art direction
Packaging design
Brand photography
E-commerce & product photography
Social media imagery
Illustrations

Credits

Creative direction & photography: Hidden Characters
Graphic design intern: Tamara Dozsa
Client: Jade-Active GmbH, Switzerland

