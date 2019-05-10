GETXOPHOTO 2019









After 2018 campaign, which focused on the consequences of conflict and the reconstruction of post-conflict dialogues, our goal this year with the visual identity was to transfer the feeling that each of us can have before a future that undoubtedly appears quite uncertain. That’s why we based our proposal on a key concept: 'uncertainity'. The further we look, the less clarity of vision we have, that’s why we used a blurred game, which causes sharpness to be lost in each sequence and at the end graphics look blurry. As we wanted to strengthen the dialogue between human and digital we created all the graphics by generative coding.







