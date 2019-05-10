GETXOPHOTO 2019

For the second consecutive year we developed the visual campaign for GETXOPHOTO, a festival dedicated to image that takes place in Getxo (Basque Country) during September for the last 13 years. It brings different proposals from photographers from all over the world to the city, setting a contemporary conversation about the theme proposed each year. Thinking about humanity’s future and reflecting on its possibilities is this years’s festival issue, titled ‘Post-Homo Sapiens. Programming the future’.
After 2018 campaign, which focused on the consequences of conflict and the reconstruction of post-conflict dialogues, our goal this year with the visual identity was to transfer the feeling that each of us can have before a future that undoubtedly appears quite uncertain. That’s why we based our proposal on a key concept: 'uncertainity'. The further we look, the less clarity of vision we have, that’s why we used a blurred game, which causes sharpness to be lost in each sequence and at the end graphics look blurry. As we wanted to strengthen the dialogue between human and digital we created all the graphics by generative coding.
Creative & art direction: Angélica Barco & Rebeka Arce
Exhibition design: Angélica Barco & Rebeka Arce
Creative coding: Federico Guardabrazo
Interns: Aritz Hera & Ana Gazpio
A festival curated by Mónica Allende