Various illustrations/ Summer 2019

Hi!
I'm happy to show you another set of my editorial and personal illustrations.
© GOSIA HERBA 2019
Bass player.
Tourist.
Noodles.
Breakfast.
The Worst Patients in the World. Illustration for the article by David H. Freedman, July 2019 Issue, "The Atlantic".
Art direction: Katie Martin.
Mickey Mouse 90th Anniversary. Commissioned by Disney Polska.
And now in other news. I totally forgot about this piece I made for Google Doodle in May, celebrating the 200th birthday of Polish composer Stanislaw Moniuszko.
Art direction: Lydia Nichols.
www.gosiaherba.pl
Please be fair and respect the copyrights!
xoxo