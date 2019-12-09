Various illustrations/ Summer 2019
Gosia Herba
Hi!
I'm happy to show you another set of my editorial and personal illustrations.
© GOSIA HERBA 2019
Bass player. 
Tourist.
Noodles.
Breakfast.
The Worst Patients in the World. Illustration for the article by David H. Freedman, July 2019 Issue, "The Atlantic"
Art direction: Katie Martin. 
Portrait of Avroko partners. 
Mickey Mouse 90th Anniversary. Commissioned by Disney Polska.
And now in other news. I totally forgot about this piece I made for Google Doodle in May, celebrating the 200th birthday of Polish composer Stanislaw Moniuszko.
Art direction: Lydia Nichols.
www.gosiaherba.pl
Please be fair and respect the copyrights! 
xoxo
Various illustrations/ Summer 2019
