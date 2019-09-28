Discover
Brothers & Sisters Kombucha
Kijek / Adamski
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
9/28/2019
Stills
Motion
Process
Credits
Direction, animation
Kijek/Adamski
Music
Piotr
Krygier
Voice
Magda Lamparska
Sound
Głośno
instagram
website
Brothers & Sisters Kombucha
132
501
20
Published:
September 24th 2019
Owners
Kijek / Adamski
Warsaw, Poland
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Brothers & Sisters Kombucha
Mixed media short film showing the process of making kombucha.
132
501
20
Published:
September 24th 2019
Dragon Stop Motion
Maxon Cinema 4D
Creative Fields
Motion Graphics
,
Art Direction
,
Animation
,
stop motion
stopframe
mixed media
2D
Character design
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
