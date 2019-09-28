Brothers & Sisters Kombucha
Kijek / Adamski
Stills
Motion

Process
Credits

Direction, animation Kijek/Adamski
Music Piotr Krygier
Voice Magda Lamparska
Sound Głośno
Kijek / Adamski

    Owners

    Kijek / Adamski Warsaw, Poland

    Brothers & Sisters Kombucha

    Mixed media short film showing the process of making kombucha.
    Tools

    Creative Fields

