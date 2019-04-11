Lifestyle Editorial Collection I
Spiros Halaris
Lifestyle Editorial Collection - 2019
Illustrations for the Wall Street Journal, GQ Italia, Robb Report, The New Yorker.
Wall Street Journal - Alarm Clocks
GQ  - Care Special
The New Yorker  - The Rocky Mountaineer
Robb Report - July 2019 Cover
Wall Street Journal - The Laundry Line
