Portrait Series 2019
Spiros Halaris
•
Featured In
Behance.net
—
9/9/2019
PORTRAITS - Collective
A selection of portraits from my collaboration with
L'Officiel USA
.
Jean Paul Gaultier
Casey Spooner
Truman Capote
Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele
James Baldwin
Gherardo Felloni
Thank you
Portrait Series 2019
31
304
0
Published:
September 7th, 2019
Spiros Halaris
Owners
Spiros Halaris
New York, NY, USA
Portrait Series 2019
31
304
0
Published:
September 7th 2019
Tools
Adobe Photoshop
Colored Pencils
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
