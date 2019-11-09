FEMINISMES! CCCB
Barcelona, 2019 
Campaign, Art Direction

The CCCB is a multidisciplinary cultural centre that deals with the key challenges of contemporary society through different languages and formats, including thematic exhibitions, series of conferences and literary meetups, and film screenings and festivals. Its exhibition FEMINISMS! brings together “The Feminist Avant-Garde of the 1970s. Works from the VERBUND COLLECTION, Vienna” and “Choreographies of Gender” with an extensive program of activities to highlight the dialogue, continuities and divergences between the radical feminism of the seventies and today’s various forms of feminism.

We designed a campaign that wants to attract attention and to dialogue with the possible visitors. Its direct use of typography intends to work as a statement, manifesto or protest. We used one picture from the exhibition as the main protagonist in various pieces, intending to have it life-sized when possible or even larger. The design is flexible and with a strong character, making it possible to play with the selected photography or only text depending on the intended application. A powerful, energetic and suggestive campaign, with vivid and feminine colours that break the standards.

Photography Joan Deulofeu
