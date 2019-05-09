For the full experience, visit www.scenesofnyc.com





Scenes of NYC is a series of motionless movies. Artist Justin Bettman sought to create a more immersive experience for audiences while providing a deeper context to his photographs.





Accompanying each photo is an audio soundtrack. Justin worked with sound artist & composer Malcolm Lazarow, writers, and actors to create an immersive ‘viewing’ experience where the audience is surrounded by the sounds and visuals of each scene.

The content for these stories are timeless quintessential NYC scenarios inspired by the California-native's vision of NYC before he moved to the city in 2012. Rather than photographing real life scenes, Justin crafted stylized situations and portraits to bring his visions to life.