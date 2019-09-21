#smallbutpowerfull
Beetroot Design
The illustrations made for the promotional needs of Wacom for their new small but handy tablet tell a story that is short but full of greatness. Our goal was to capture a moment of the awesomeness of our small heroes. The bee, the ant, the dragonfly, the chameleon and the kingfisher all share the combination of two identical values. They are small yet extremely efficient in their work.
Those crafty and rich in detail artworks, with consistency in aesthetics and style, highlight the #SmallButPowerful concept in a contrasting and humorous manner.
MADE BY BEETROOT
#eatyourvegetables
Check our Instagram
#smallbutpowerfull
65
467
3
Published:
Beetroot Design

    Owners

    Beetroot Design Thessaloniki, Greece

    #smallbutpowerfull

    The illustrations made for the promotional needs of Wacom for their new small but handy tablet tell a story that is short but full of greatness. Read More
    65
    467
    3
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.