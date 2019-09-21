smallbutpowerfull

The illustrations made for the promotional needs of Wacom for their new small but handy tablet tell a story that is short but full of greatness. Our goal was to capture a moment of the awesomeness of our small heroes. The bee, the ant, the dragonfly, the chameleon and the kingfisher all share the combination of two identical values. They are small yet extremely efficient in their work.
Those crafty and rich in detail artworks, with consistency in aesthetics and style, highlight the #SmallButPowerful concept in a contrasting and humorous manner.
MADE BY BEETROOT