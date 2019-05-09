Slanted Special Issue Rwanda

As they traveled to Rwanda in February 2019, the country impressed them in many ways: Plastic bags? They are absolutely forbidden there since 2004. Environmental management is being decentralized from the political to the local level, leading to a widespread understanding on how to preserve the environment. On the last Saturday of the month, for example, every citizen is obliged to tidy up the streets. Since this year, no more old clothes from the West may be imported to Rwanda—this could create around 25,000 new jobs and the textile industry is flourishing. Rwanda showed us how it’s done!

