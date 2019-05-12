2019 Open Show Ciclope Festival
The 80’s and the 90’s might be remembered as the nostalgic quote unquote simpler time of Super Nintendo, b-ball and fresh kicks, but in fact, they were oh so much more. When we think about it, it’s those iconic generations that brought us to our current artistic and creative market, one of applied artistic skills and ideas, of different styles and paths in life. Our world has never been bigger and we can thank the adventurous “creative industry generation” of the 80’s and 90’s for that.
Inspired by this journey, Le Cube brings us their new film created as opening titles for the equally cool Ciclope Festival. The event took place in Berlin in November 5 & 6 and Le Cube had the double honor of being chosen Animation Company of the Year by the festival’s jury.






Characters.


Styleframes.






