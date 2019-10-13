Grand Slang Typeface
Nikolas Wrobel

Grand Slang is a new font, boldly discovering and reshaping the essence of the beautiful mid-20th century American calligraphy. The inescapable desire to not only recreate but also retranslate historic letterforms, led into the creation of a distinct, sleek and reduced Grand Slang.

Passing on the beauty and warmth of the former hands of Oscar Ogg and William A. Dwiggins, Grand Slang comes with an idealistic approach to merging grotesques and serifs in over 310 individual, non-modular upper and lowercase characters, ligatures, figures and signs.

Exclusively available on: nikolastype.com

Thank you so much :)


Follow @nikolastype on Instagram
Grand Slang Typeface
335
727
9
Published:
Nikolas Wrobel

    Owners

    Nikolas Wrobel Cologne, Germany

    Grand Slang Typeface

    Grand Slang is a new font, boldly discovering and reshaping the essence of the beautiful mid-20th century American calligraphy. The inescapable d Read More
    335
    727
    9
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.