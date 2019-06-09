Alter Magazine "Brides" 2019
Jvdas Berra
Photo: Jvdas Berra
Model: Elizabeth Alcántara at GH Management
Style: Sebastián Magunacelaya
Make Up: Ilitch Arámbula
Hair: Yamile Ornelas
Production by Josué Levitt
Editor: Gerardo Caballero
