Client

Urth is a brand of organic products committed to skin care, employing nutrients from the earth with the highest quality.



Objective

Develop a skin care brand representing the purity and quality of the ingredients that make up their products.



Solution

The brand stands out for its components that enhance the base values of Urth, from which the love for the earth stands out. We created printed packagings with patterns including green and brown tones arising from the abstraction of an ecosystem inspired by the gems of nature. One of these gems is Chaga, which is part of the ingredients in the products formula.