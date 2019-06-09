Grieg Seafood – Annual Report

Conveying a deep commitment to sustainability
Challenge
Grieg Seafood is one of the world’s leading fish farming companies, specialising in Atlantic Salmon. Their farms span the seas of Norway, Scotland and Canada, employing approximately 800 people worldwide.
Sustainability is integral to their business model. Grieg Seafood places great emphasis on understanding the oceans and works closely with local communities to ensure the waters are safeguarded to produce healthy fish for generations to come. This was to be the foundation for our approach for this year’s annual report.
Solution
“Rooted in Nature” became the theme, which took a stronger direction to integrated reporting by demonstrating how a sustainable approach to farming goes hand in hand with good profit. This is reflected in a natural approach to photography, depicting the beauty of the raw product and seascapes where Grieg operates. Testimonials by the people at the heart of the operation was balanced with in-depth operational data to provide investors with a clear statement of Grieg’s deep commitment to sustainability.
“The annual report is an important tool to show how good sustainability is positive for the bottom line too. Mission helped us uncover our story, and to communicate it in a captivating and authentic way.”
Renete Kaarvik – Global Finance Officer, Grieg Seafood
Result
The report has become a valuable tool to educate all stakeholders about Grieg’s performance, principles and approach to business at sea. Employees working around the world feel included, informed and motivated by the strong ethics, which Grieg Seafood operates by.
“Sustainability is at the core of what we do. Our salmon is selected by leading chefs around the world, and it was even served at President Obama’s inauguration dinner. We’ve got to produce fish in ways that protect the sea for the future, and we realise that there are challenges that need to be addressed. With this report, we now have an honest picture of how far we have come and what tasks that remain.”
Kristina Furnes – Global Communications Manager, Grieg Seafood