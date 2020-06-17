LOEWE - campaign "Ballet Runner"

_____

LOEWE & BEETA came to us for the campaign launch of its sneaker “Ballet Runner”, a sport sneakers with the elegance of Loewe products and the elasticity of a ballet shoe.





Loewe wanted to show the creation of the shoe that we modeled in 3d by hand to have all the materials in layers and highlighted their high-quality materials and artisan construction but also their aesthetic and ballet inspiration in its design. Made special emphasis on the textures to show its high quality and craftsmanship.Finally, they also created a matching bag and many sneaker variations in color and material combinations, so we made a couple of videos more for them.



