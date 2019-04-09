BAG RAIDERS - HORIZONS
Saddo .
I made a bunch of illustrations for Australian electronic duo Bag Raiders' new album, Horizons, and for the singles they dropped before the album release.
You can pre-order the album here: https://www.bagraiders.com
