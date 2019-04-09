Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign In
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
Share
Add to Moodboard
Follow
Unfollow
Follow
Following
Unfollow
BAG RAIDERS - HORIZONS
Saddo .
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
9/4/2019
I made a bunch of illustrations for Australian electronic duo Bag Raiders' new album, Horizons, and for the singles they dropped before the album release.
You can pre-order the album here: https://www.bagraiders.com
Add to Moodboard
Follow
Following
Unfollow
BAG RAIDERS - HORIZONS
139
733
5
Published:
September 2nd, 2019
Saddo .
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
7/31/2019
STRONG WOMEN
Saddo .
877
11,419
Featured In
Illustration
—
8/17/2019
BRESCIA MURAL
Saddo .
339
2,748
Featured In
Fine Arts
—
7/15/2019
"BURNING LAMBO" TAPESTRY
Saddo .
427
2,878
Featured In
Illustration
—
6/19/2019
MURAL @ PALATUL UNIVERSUL
Saddo .
428
3,411
Featured In
Illustration
—
4/30/2019
PARKOUR PARK - ROUBAIX
Saddo .
224
2,430
Featured In
Illustration
—
3/25/2019
MILLENNIALS
Saddo .
1,241
9,230
Featured In
Illustration
—
2/5/2019
BIODECK ILLUSTRATIONS
Saddo .
764
5,736
Featured In
Illustration
—
11/27/2018
MURAL IN BADEN
Saddo .
556
4,226
Featured In
Illustration
—
10/3/2018
MURAL FOR LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL, LAS VEGAS
Saddo .
732
6,093
Featured In
Behance.net
—
9/14/2018
POCKETS SQUARES FOR R. CULTURI
Saddo .
2,434
25,450
Owners
Saddo .
Bucharest, Romania
Follow
Following
Unfollow
BAG RAIDERS - HORIZONS
139
733
5
Published:
September 2nd 2019
Creative Fields
Digital Art
,
Illustration
,
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
iOS Apps
Android Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
AdChoices
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.