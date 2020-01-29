Northern Winds Book.
Nick Bondarev
The last 3 years I have been working on the project Northern Winds.
This is a printed book, in a hard cover and convenient format.
The idea of the format is to take the book with you, and not put dust on the shelf.
In the book there will be stories from my travels to Iceland and Greenland, and photo illustrations. The book reveals the atmosphere and energy of the northern nature, people living in these regions and contains on their pages the stories about their interaction.
Accidental encounters, accidentally abandoned, but such interesting and important phrases, feelings, sensations, details, weather .. Storm winds and quiet nights of northern regions. I did everything that you not only look and read this book, but also feel it, for a moment becoming a part of the stories that unfolded on its pages.
In this project I have been investing myself for such a long time, and I hope you will find inspiration on its pages.
The book printed in two languages - Russian and English.
Please, contact us via bondarev.preorder@gmail.com and we’ll talk about all shipping details
