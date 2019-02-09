Elly's
Futura .

Elly’s is a high end restaurant located in Mexico City. Our inspiration for this project were Elly’s life experiences that brought her to who she is as a chef nowadays. 

For the brand's identity, we wanted to create contrast between reinterpreted 1930’s typographies and handwritten details in a playful way.  The result is child-like, quirky, and edgy all at once. In order to balance out the playfulness with elegance in the brand we used a serif typeface with contemporary details for the editorial, counterbalanced with a play of longhand elements, reminiscent of the playfulness of the graphic.

We created illustrations based on Elly’s childhood by abstracting those memories into fun and dynamic images.
Elly’s, a taste of nostalgia.
_

Art Direction: Futura
Photography: Futura

More info: press@byfutura.com
Elly's
304
989
14
Published:
Futura .

    Owners

    Futura . Mexico City, Mexico

    Elly's

    304
    989
    14
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.