Elly’s is a high end restaurant located in Mexico City. Our inspiration for this project were Elly’s life experiences that brought her to who she is as a chef nowadays.





For the brand's identity, we wanted to create contrast between reinterpreted 1930’s typographies and handwritten details in a playful way. The result is child-like, quirky, and edgy all at once. In order to balance out the playfulness with elegance in the brand we used a serif typeface with contemporary details for the editorial, counterbalanced with a play of longhand elements, reminiscent of the playfulness of the graphic.



We created illustrations based on Elly’s childhood by abstracting those memories into fun and dynamic images.