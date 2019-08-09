TORSION
NastPlas ™



Torsion -  is a project based on the mechanical function of the skin and how it can change shape in different ways (stretching, torsion, compression) and adapt to changes in shape or volume.

In the first part of the project we have modeled different organisms composed of several human parts and have subjected them to different external forces. To recreate the skin, we have created different materials combined with minerals subjected to polarized light that give rise to beautiful textures.

In the second part of this project we have modeled different 3d organisms composed of several human parts and affected by Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS)

In the EDS, the skin, joints and blood vessels, are the organs mainly affected and this is manifested mainly by a hyperlaxity of the joints (which bend beyond the limit of normal movement and can easily dislocate), hyperextensibility and fragility of the skin.

Art direction, Creative direction, Modeling, Animation by NastPlas.
Music "Tracks To Nowhere" by Vysehrad
Remix - NastPlas.


- PART ONE -
Mechanical function of the skin.






- PART TWO-
Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS)
