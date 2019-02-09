Lake Eyre / Kati Thanda
Kevin Krautgartner
Lake Eyre / Kati Thanda

The Lake Eyre / Kati Thanda basin is one of the largest dry land river systems on our planet. With a size of about 10.000 km², it is Australias biggest and oldest lake and it´s also the lowest point of the continent.

In 2019 a rare natural wonder appeared, as water slowly covered about three-quarters of the lakes surface. Typically, it fills that much only a few times per century; this most recently happened in 1974 and 1950. The water transforms the lakes parched and salty interior into a thriving ecosystem, with water birds arriving from across the globe and colorful algae painting unique canvas of blue, white, red, yellow and pink. 



Selected artworks are available as limited edition fine art prints.
All photos were taken from small planes by using medium format cameras.

