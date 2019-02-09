Lake Eyre / Kati Thanda





The Lake Eyre / Kati Thanda basin is one of the largest dry land river systems on our planet. With a size of about 10.000 km², it is Australias biggest and oldest lake and it´s also the lowest point of the continent.



In 2019 a rare natural wonder appeared, as water slowly covered about three-quarters of the lakes surface. Typically, it fills that much only a few times per century; this most recently happened in 1974 and 1950. The water transforms the lakes parched and salty interior into a thriving ecosystem, with water birds arriving from across the globe and colorful algae painting unique canvas of blue, white, red, yellow and pink.





