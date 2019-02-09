MEMORY is a collection of hair care essentials from Japan.





MAYU, The brand was produced by the same team that has createdand it focuses more on smoothness, elasticity, and styling performance. Their treatment oil is crystal clear and unscented, and it gives hair the smooth flow without being greasy when in use. It's effortlessly smooth like water, and it feels as if a collection of water droplets was filtered carefully just for the moment to take care of your hair.





In 2014, STUDIO NEWWORK created the brand identity system including logo and packaging. Inspired by the smooth water-like quality of their products, we designed the logotype and selected the color combination: ultramarine and white. We've recently designed new shampoo & hair treatment packages.







