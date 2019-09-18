UCCA Center for Contemporary Art Beijing
Multiple Owners


Rebranding the leading center for contemporary art in China.

Following a successful collaboration with BMD on their then-current brand identity 5 years prior, the Ullens Center for Contemporary Art (UCCA) returned to us for a refresh.

The center had undergone many changes, including the establishment of new museums outside Beijing, an expansion into retail and educational ventures, and an architectural transformation of the flagship space by OMA. Following a major restructuring, the institution also sought to develop an identity that removed Ullens from its full name.

BMD's role was to revive the UCCA brand and ensure its alignment with the institution’s mandate to champion contemporary art and culture in China.

The new identity brings greater clarity and consistency to the UCCA brand, and improves the balance of Chinese and English characters. It retains the spirit of the previous UCCA logo, but introduces new elements inspired by traditional Chinese motifs. The refreshed visual identity and brand guidelines lend more flexibility to an ambitious and continually-evolving brand, all while reflecting UCCA’s mission to bring Chinese contemporary art into a global dialogue.​​​​​​​
