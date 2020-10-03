Guiabolso - Brand Illustrations





Guiabolso





I was invited by Guiabolso to create their illustrations brand identity, I had the pleasure to work with some of the nicest professionals from brazillian financial modern market. From UX / UI designers, illustrators to developers. Guiabolso aimed to create something modern, simple, delightful and unique to their brand. I worked with an amazing team for a month straight to create these pieces. Special thanks to Luiza Tagliatela, Anna Julia Silva, Iago Novais e Nicole Souza.





Contact me: hi@lucaswakamatsu.com | Instagram















