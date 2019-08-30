Discover
ISOTYPE
Mario De Meyer
8/30/2019
ISOTYPE
Published:
August 28th, 2019
Mario De Meyer
Novelty Waves 4
Mario De Meyer
2,127
15,696
Fortune Magazine - Investor's Guide 2019
Mario De Meyer
369
2,402
TRD - Data Book 2019
Mario De Meyer
349
2,945
36 Days of Type 2018
Mario De Meyer
3,386
34,967
Adobe Animate CC 2018 - Official Splash Screen
Mario De Meyer
1,338
9,286
Novelty Waves 3
Mario De Meyer
6,558
66,978
Goodtype Book Volume 2
Mario De Meyer
433
2,480
New Scientist - The Shape of Numbers
Mario De Meyer
929
6,627
Adobe - Experience - Cannes Lions 2016
Mario De Meyer
1,364
11,667
OBRAS Magazine
Mario De Meyer
744
4,963
Mario De Meyer
Ghent, Belgium
Creative Belgium 1
Brussels, Belgium
Details make the difference
Paris, France
ISOTYPE
Self iniated typographic series based around isometric grids
August 28th 2019
Tools
Adobe Illustrator
Procreate
Creative Fields
Graphic Design
,
Illustration
,
Typography
,
Isometric
typography
type
typedesign
3D
vector
colors
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
