Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
Portraits
Fernando Domínguez Cózar
Featured In
Behance.net
—
9/4/2019
Portraits
253
1,290
9
Published:
August 27th, 2019
Fernando Domínguez Cózar
Featured In
Motion
—
1/9/2018
MUSE Main Titles
Fernando Domínguez Cózar
2,625
12,066
Featured In
Motion
—
2/5/2018
EVA Main Titles
Fernando Domínguez Cózar
591
4,081
Featured In
Motion
—
12/27/2017
STARTREK//DISCOVERY Title Design
Fernando Domínguez Cózar
1,094
7,252
EFFIGIES VIRIDI
Fernando Domínguez Cózar
89
656
MAGMA Music Video
Fernando Domínguez Cózar
286
2,114
Featured In
Motion
—
1/18/2018
OF KINGS & PROPHETS Title Design
Fernando Domínguez Cózar
574
4,744
TORO Main Titles
Fernando Domínguez Cózar
95
954
HFZ - The Horseshoe
Multiple Owners
makmac studio
Fernando Domínguez Cózar
26
326
Featured In
Motion
—
1/28/2018
SPIDERMAN3 Main Titles
Fernando Domínguez Cózar
89
2,287
Featured In
Motion
—
2/12/2018
STONEHEGEN Promo
Fernando Domínguez Cózar
246
1,755
Owners
Fernando Domínguez Cózar
Valencia, Spain
Portraits
253
1,290
9
Published:
August 27th 2019
Tools
Adobe Photoshop
Autodesk 3ds Max
Vray
Creative Fields
Art Direction
,
Photography
,
Illustration
,
organic
portrait
faces
styleframe
minimal
surreal
inspiration
motiondesign
CGI
art
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.