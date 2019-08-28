Discover
Boston Consulting Group - Office, Norway
Radius Design
Featured In
Behance.net
—
8/28/2019
Boston Consulting Group - Office Oslo, Norway
Office, social, workspace
Completed: May 2019
Location: Oslo, Norway
Photo: Dag Randen
Interior architect: Radius design
Brasserie Rivoli
Radius Design
Featured In
Realkapital - office
Radius Design
Babel Cocktailbar
Multiple Owners
Radius Design
Nicolas Turco
CLP - office
Radius Design
Grønland Gym - Gastro bar
Multiple Owners
Nicolas Turco
Radius Design
Genki – restaurant
Radius Design
Grand Café – restaurant
Radius Design
Ling Ling – restaurant
Radius Design
Ett Bord - Restaurant
Multiple Owners
Nicolas Turco
Radius Design
Scala Property // Office
Radius Design
Owners
Radius Design
Oslo, Norway
Creative Fields
Architecture
Art Direction
Interior Design
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
