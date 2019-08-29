Rey Limón
Menta Picante



Rey Limón. 

Rey Limón is a Persian lemon exporter company to international markets such as the USA and Europe. The production company is located in Atotonilco el Alto, a town with increased production of this fruit. They apply technology in their growths using drones and apps to supervise the health of the trees, so they can have an optimal production.

The identity is based on the idea of the community of farmers inclusion, the soil, the environment. We generated a series of illustrations which represent these ideas and at the same time can function as an arrangement of patterns to express other ideas of the brand. The color palette is warm with the use of earthy tones that we took to represent the place of the trees.

In general, is a friendly and fresh brand and with a high sense of belonging to the land that produces the fruits that we can all enjoy.









Thank You.

