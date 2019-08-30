CAT bar and dance club / 2019









CAT is a bar and dance club downtown Budapest.





Firstly, we collected lots of funny memes, colourful illustrations, cool gifs, sketches and other pics about cats. After sorting and rethinking the pictures I redesigned and redrew the selected images.





The design objective was to create an eclectic, appealing and cool interior as well as a memorable look. It was challenging to combine the various colours, elements, materials, funny messages and at the same time meet the expectations of the bar and dance club.





Art director, identity and graphic design – kissmiklos







