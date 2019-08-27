The General Magic and other stories
Pavel Mishkin
The General Magic and other stories.

#1
The Illustrations were made for Usbek & Rica (Paris, France).
The article was about  the story of General Magic, a crew of tech-geeks who were avant-gardists of the smartphone in the 90s.
#2
The end of experiments on animals.​​​​​​​
The Illustrations were made for Usbek & Rica (Paris, France).
The article was about the end of experiments on animals in laboratories and trying to find new experimental methods (e.g. experimenting on an holographic version).

 "The end of testing on animals"
"The new ways to test in the future"
#3
The 7th continent of plastic
These Illustrations were made for Usbek & Rica (Paris, France).
The article was about the 7th continent of plastic, this famous huge island of trash in the Pacific Ocean, and how we can make it disappear.
#4
The process before elections.
Illustrations was made for Meduza (Riga-based online newspaper and news aggregator). 
The article was about strange pre-election struggle. 

This story is about how one of the candidates decided to agitate people at the night when they are sleeping. 
He used loudspeakers on the cars.
In this story two candidates used the negative campaigning and spreading negative information about each other. 
They images became so bad. But they got so much pleasure from the process.
In this story, the political campaign manager offered to blow up the candidate's car in the order to increase his rating.
This story is about a candidate who called himself the King and behaved like a monarch. Finally he lost the election.
#5
The scrolling finger danger.
These illustrations was made for magazine "Matters" (Australia). 
The name of the article is "BBC x Internet Age Media: Changing Digital Behavior"
