Santarcangelo Festival is one of the most important Italian events dedicated to contemporary theater, dance and performing arts. Founded in 1971, the Festival comes to life in the city of Santarcangelo di Romagna in July, occupying public places such as squares, streets, buildings.

Supervised by Professors Marco Tortoioli Ricci and Jonathan Pierini, Santarcangelo non esiste is a project developed for the 50th anniversary of the Festival. The project aims to be a provocation, to reflect on the importance of the Festival in the city and on the value that this cultural institution has given to the territory in all these years. What would the city of Santarcangelo be like if the festival had never existed?
    Alessandro Latela Naples, Italy
    sara ceradini Verona, Italy
    Cecilia Murgia Bagnacavallo, Italy

    dopezona New York, NY, USA

