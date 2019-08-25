Corporate Identity for NOTO
ONOGRIT Creative Studio
Corporate Design and Branding for NOTO innovation studio

Hello Noto. 

Noto is an award-winning product design, innovation and strategy agency based in Germany that asked our studio to consult on strategy and create a brand new identity for their company. 

For over a year we accompanied the studio in developing a consistent design. From the business equipment to the website, from the studio naming to the portrait photos, from the funky presentation template to the fun slogans was all in our hands.

The images look like renderings? Far from it! It's the signature over-the-top-sleek-photo-style from our good friend and still photographer Manuel Mittelpunkt. 


FACTS

Service: Branding
Project Scope: Creative Consultancy & Corporate Design

Corporate Identity for NOTO
ONOGRIT Creative Studio

    ONOGRIT Creative Studio Cologne, Germany

    Corporate Identity for NOTO

