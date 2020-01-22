Sendera
Asís .


Brand Identity - UI Design
Oct 2018​​​​​​​
Sendera

Sendera was the former concept name of an online platform being built by an alliance between three regional development banks to gather open-data on infrastructure projects for integration in Latin America and the Caribbean. Its main goal will be helping and guiding public officials during the process of each project, and at the same time having the information available to the public for transparency. Complemented with relevant content of interest, such as articles and an event calendar, the platform will be an innovative digital tool and a hub for promoters of integration of the region.

We were tasked to give the platform a concept and a name, along with its visual brand identity and user interface assets for later implementation by the development team, also in charge of the product thinking.

We came up with an abstract icon that represents both the shape of the region and the initial of the brand name, made by lines that condense several concepts.


Motion graphics: Bruno Persico & Alejo Accini









Follow us on Instagram and Facebook

Sendera
260
1,080
19
Published:
Asís .

    Owners

    Asís . Buenos Aires, Argentina

    Credits

    Bruno Persico Buenos Aires, Argentina

    Sendera

    Sendera was the former concept name of an online platform being built by an alliance between three regional development banks to gather open-data Read More
    260
    1,080
    19
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.