Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign In
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
Share
Add to Moodboard
Follow
Unfollow
Appreciate
Follow
Following
Unfollow
PAL 74
Michael Philipp Bader
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
9/23/2019
Featured In
Fashion
—
9/20/2019
PAL 74
SPORT-FASHION
STYLING
ALESSANDRO ROMUALDI @BIGOUDI
COLOURING
ANNA DЕMLING
MAKE UP
YASMIN FARMAN
MODELLE
CLAAS @PMA AGENCY
REBECCA @IZAIO AGENCY
Add to Moodboard
Follow
Following
Unfollow
PAL 74
249
1,853
11
Published:
August 22nd 2019
Michael Philipp Bader
Follow
Following
Unfollow
JESSICA VON BREDOW
Michael Philipp Bader
18
335
Featured In
Graphic Design
—
9/19/2019
RUNNERS POINT CAMPAIGN
Michael Philipp Bader
324
4,161
FC BAYERN BASKETBALL
Michael Philipp Bader
46
917
Featured In
Motion
—
9/6/2019
RUGBY
Michael Philipp Bader
84
1,394
LINUS ERDMANN
Multiple Owners
Michael Philipp Bader
Jenny Cremer
61
769
Featured In
Motion
—
9/19/2019
SNEAKER
Michael Philipp Bader
222
2,745
Featured In
Photography
—
9/21/2018
Featured In
Photoshop
—
8/6/2019
DANIEL & ANTONIA
Michael Philipp Bader
380
8,668
JAKOB LEISMÜLLER
Multiple Owners
Michael Philipp Bader
simon koelbl
28
569
Featured In
Photography
—
11/1/2018
LEO NEUGEBAUER
Michael Philipp Bader
209
3,677
LUKAS KOHL
Michael Philipp Bader
21
525
Owners
Michael Philipp Bader
Hamburg, Germany
Follow
Following
Unfollow
PAL 74
SPORT-FASHION
249
1,853
11
Published:
August 22nd 2019
Tools
Adobe Photoshop
View Gallery
Download Now
SONY
Broncolor
Creative Fields
Digital Photography
,
Editorial Design
,
Fashion
,
Mode
Fashion
sport
editorial
Photography
magazin
portrait
colour
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Powered By Behance
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
iOS Apps
Android Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Powered By Behance
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
AdChoices
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.