Festival Clásicos en Alcalá 2019

Clásicos en Alcalá is one of the biggest classical theatre festivals in Spain, hosting various spectacles of different artistic disciplines such as theatre, music, dance and poetry for a month.





The festival takes place in the city of Alcala de henares, the city of Cervantes and the focus of Spanish humanism and the golden century. Thanks to its centenary University founded by Cardinal Cisneros in 1499, it became the cultural centre of great writers such as Lope de Vega, Tirso de Molina, Calderón de la Barca or Quevedo.





The festival invites the public to immerse themselves in a cultural experience, offering a new challenge by bringing together more innovative and unusual proposals with more conventional ones that bring together the legacy of the classics. Plurality is sought by turning the festival into a meeting place. The challenge is to offer the public the possibility of discovering other aesthetics to which they are not so accustomed.





Elegance and timelessness are some of the main characteristics when it comes to developing the whole corporate identity of the festival and the whole visual system for the different media applications. Starting from a classic line, different modern elements were included to make a differentiation in the whole visual universe. For this reason, a symbol was created for the festival with medieval reminiscences and a chromatic range in accordance with the chromatic tones of the city. In this way, the whole identity merges with the city and becomes part of it. Likewise, Ogg typeface was chosen as the main typeface of the identity, which despite being a modern typeface, maintains references to the more classic typefaces without losing its personality.





The image of the festival, the main posters and the posters of each play are unified through the use of the same typography, grid and chromatic range. All this, together with a photograph focused on the character and the actor as the main figure of all the pieces, compose an elegant, classic and timeless identity.









Client: Comunidad de Madrid & Ayuntamiento de Alcalá de Henares.

Graphic design: Mario Alonso





















Thanks!

___





For more updates



