Capital Markets and Technology Association Brand Development by Sabbath ®
An independent association formed by leading actors from Switzerland's financial, technological and legal sectors to create common standards around issuing, distributing and trading securities in the form of tokens using the distributed ledger technology.
The identity revolves around the power of innovation and collaboration to highlight expertise of the Companies & individuals representing the Association.
Credits
Agency: VVS Group
CGI Artist: Rolando Luther
Photography: Paradigmal
Print Production: La Tipográfica