Commissioned illustrations | Summer 2019









Selection of various commissioned illustrations i made for clients around the world in the past few months. Most of the illustrations are editorial, but there are also some made for posters, stickers and web use. I had the pleasure on working on these projects for clients and agencies around the world like the United Kingdom, United States, Germany, Ethiopia, Greece and Russia. Posters for the government of Ethiopia, a full page editorial illustration regarding Bangladesh, a sticker for WeWork offices in Russia, editorial illustrations for Moroso's luxury furniture are some of the illustrations you will see below. Hope you enjoy the project.






