Commissioned illustrations | Summer 2019
Mike Karolos


Selection of various commissioned illustrations i made for clients around the world in the past few months. Most of the illustrations are editorial, but there are also some made for posters, stickers and web use. I had the pleasure on working on these projects for clients and agencies around the world like the United Kingdom, United States, Germany, Ethiopia, Greece and Russia. Posters for the government of Ethiopia, a full page editorial illustration regarding Bangladesh, a sticker for WeWork offices in Russia, editorial illustrations for Moroso's luxury furniture are some of the illustrations you will see below. Hope you enjoy the project.


Editorial illustration for UK based charity "VSO" regarding an article about Bangladesh.
Editorial illustrations commissioned by bp Content for "Deutsche Bank Wealth Management's" corporate magazine "WERTE no. 20". The 2 illustrations i was assigned to make, where regarding an interview of Patrizia Moroso, Art Director of Moroso luxury sofas and seating. The first one is her portrait and the second is an illustration inspired by the company's furniture.
Spot illustration made for "peer" magazine based in the US.
Cover illustration for "Greece Is" magazine. The issue was about Santorini island.
A series of 3 illustrations made to be used as posters, commissioned by the Ethiopian government for their "Medemer" initiative. Medemer is an invitation to Ethiopians to come together. By coming together as one, they are able to create the changes needed for their country to thrive.
The posters had 3 themes. One was for their economy, one for their youth & education and one was a portrait of the Prime Minister.
Credits: Creative director, David Mesfin
Sticker i designed for "WeWork" new office spaces in Moscow, Russia.
Illustration made for a music Facebook page “Tis Diskokritikis”.
