Little Prince is a charming neighborhood bistro in the heart of Soho, New York City, that features non—classique French bistro selections like a signature French Onion Soup Burger with caramelized onions and gruyère.





Little Prince holds a frequently rotating wine & beer program, highlighting unique French and local beers and seasonal French cocktails. Dramatic floral arrangements accent the light-filled space, with floor-to-ceiling windows that look out on to bustling Prince Street. Caramel banquettes line the walls and the wooden bar is warmly lit by classic glove pendant lamps. Hand-painted ceramic floor tiles complete the bistro ambience.





When we were asked to redesign Little Prince identity, we were delighted to bring a little French finesse to the bistro. We designed a custom wordmark that depicts this spirit, followed by a set of collaterals including menu, business cards and labels for their cold brew drink. We were inspired by the classic Breton shirt with blue stripes, added a touch of red and paired it with some quirky wording set in a contemporary use of type.





Little Prince Bistro Non—Classique, cozy, adorable, fun.







