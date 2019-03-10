World Fencing Championships 2019

We designed the official logo system for the 2019 FIE World Fencing Championships held in Budapest.





Our mission was to come up with an arrangement that communicates the visuals and story the emblem represents across all platforms and regardless of size. The emblem is a structure which blends optics, the mask as the most iconic element of fencing, and the format of the world championships, which results in only one person emerging as winner. During the event, the logo appeared in forms smaller than 1 centimeter and as large as 5 meters. Due to this, we decided to design a responsive emblem that offers the same visual delight in all cases.



