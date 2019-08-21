The Wash NYC Identity
Brand identity for a friendly neighborhood laundromat in Harlem, NYC.
We created a fun, lighthearted, approachable, easy-to-use and understand brand identity
for the Wash. Laundromats in New York are places where diverse people meet and spend time.
We made the space worthwhile to hang out while laundry is spinning,
with a seating area and bar painted by Alex Proba. 

Client: Leeana Khalique
Design assistant: Annie Chen
Animation: Katharina Glanz, Pantufla Cuantica
Bar illustration / painting: Alex Proba



The Wash NYC Identity
Verena Michelitsch

    Verena Michelitsch New York, NY, USA

    The Wash NYC Identity

    Brand identity for a friendly neighborhood laundromat in Harlem, NYC. We created a fun, lighthearted, approachable, easy-to-use and understand br Read More
