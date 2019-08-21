The Wash NYC Identity























​​​​​​​

Brand identity for a friendly neighborhood laundromat in Harlem, NYC.

We created a fun, lighthearted, approachable, easy-to-use and understand brand identity

for the Wash. Laundromats in New York are places where diverse people meet and spend time.

We made the space worthwhile to hang out while laundry is spinning,

with a seating area and bar painted by Alex Proba.



Client: Leeana Khalique

Design assistant: Annie Chen

Animation: Katharina Glanz, Pantufla Cuantica

Bar illustration / painting: Alex Proba







