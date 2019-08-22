TPN has been commissioned again by ESPN. This time we designed a font with two different width for the NEXT section. Every year since 1998, ESPN The Magazine has recognized an elite group of emerging athletes to watch in the year ahead. ESPN calls these athletes NEXT. They are competitors not only on the cusp of stardom, but on the verge of transcending their sports. NEXT is what happens when the hype is real. ESPN The Magazine is a monthly sports magazine published by the ESPN sports network in Bristol, Connecticut, in the United States. The magazine sells more than 2 million copies every month.





Design: TwoPoints.Net

Typeface: Tp_ESPN_Next

Client: ESPN The Magazine