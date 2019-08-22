ESPN Next
TwoPoints.Net —Hamburg, Barcelona
TPN has been commissioned again by ESPN. This time we designed a font with two different width for the NEXT section. Every year since 1998, ESPN The Magazine has recognized an elite group of emerging athletes to watch in the year ahead. ESPN calls these athletes NEXT. They are competitors not only on the cusp of stardom, but on the verge of transcending their sports. NEXT is what happens when the hype is real. ESPN The Magazine is a monthly sports magazine published by the ESPN sports network in Bristol, Connecticut, in the United States. The magazine sells more than 2 million copies every month. 

Design: TwoPoints.Net
Typeface: Tp_ESPN_Next
Client: ESPN The Magazine
ESPN Next
113
888
9
Published:
TwoPoints.Net —Hamburg, Barcelona

    Owners

    TwoPoints.Net —Hamburg, Barcelona Hamburg, Germany

    ESPN Next

    TPN has been commissioned again by ESPN. This time we designed a font with two different width for the NEXT section. Every year since 1998, ESPN Read More
    113
    888
    9
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.