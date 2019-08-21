WURLD
Art of Gwil
WURLD
An ongoing personal project creating a series of illustrations depicting a world I have dreamed up over the last year or so.
Murkeye - Hunting Party
Rigwog - Migration
Val Tar - Contest
Zhill - Scouting Troop
Korza - Ambush
37
206
4
