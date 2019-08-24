BMW vision DC roadster
BMW MOTORRAD - VISION DC Roadster​​​​​​​

photography: Mierswa-Kluska
postproduction: vividgrey
    Simon Geis Berlin, Germany
    Mierswa & Kluska Munich, Germany

