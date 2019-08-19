Transmission Roundhouse
Only Studio
Transmission Roundhouse is an online platform for the next generation of creatives and culture makers. With over fifty presenters and producers aged 18-25, the station offers a place for young people to come together to create, explore and influence. We were commissioned to create a brand identity to capture the full spectrum of underserved youth cultures represented by the emerging station. 

Working closely with the Roundhouse team, we identified a passion for niche content as the founding principle of the station’s output. With the identity, we worked to position the station as the home of experimental youth content. A unifying brand idea – ‘cut through the noise’ – captured the radical and progressive spirit of the station. 






Special thanks to Niccy Logan, Faye Daniels and the rest of the Roundhouse team. 
Photography: Kirstin Kerr. Typography: Univers LT Std 
Transmission Roundhouse
133
619
8
Published:
Only Studio

    Owners

    Only Studio Manchester, United Kingdom

    Transmission Roundhouse

    Transmission Roundhouse is an online platform for the next generation of creatives and culture makers. With over fifty presenters and producers a Read More
    133
    619
    8
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.