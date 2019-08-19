Transmission Roundhouse is an online platform for the next generation of creatives and culture makers. With over fifty presenters and producers aged 18-25, the station offers a place for young people to come together to create, explore and influence. We were commissioned to create a brand identity to capture the full spectrum of underserved youth cultures represented by the emerging station.





Working closely with the Roundhouse team, we identified a passion for niche content as the founding principle of the station’s output. With the identity, we worked to position the station as the home of experimental youth content. A unifying brand idea – ‘cut through the noise’ – captured the radical and progressive spirit of the station.











