GAGUARD : ON A RAINY DAY
Multiple Owners
이 형주
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
BUGABOO STUDiO
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Featured In
Behance.net
—
8/21/2019
GAGUARD : ON A RAINY DAY
117
914
4
Published:
August 16th, 2019
Multiple Owners
이 형주
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
BUGABOO STUDiO
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Owners
이 형주
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
BUGABOO STUDiO
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Project Made For
STUDiO-BUGABOO
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
GAGUARD : ON A RAINY DAY
비오는 어느날을 주제로 작업해 본 아트웍들입니다!!! These are the art works that I've worked on one rainy day!!!
117
914
4
Published:
August 16th 2019
Tools
Creative Fields
Graphic Design
,
Illustration
,
Character Design
,
cute
cinema4d
c4d
3D
characters
photoshop
artwork
cartoon
illust
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
