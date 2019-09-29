Discover
Borderline
Ty Dale™
Borderline
This is a progression of delineations about being on the borderline of another dimension.
With Love
☁️
Ty Dale™
Ty Dale™
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Creative Fields
Branding
,
Illustration
,
Graphic Design
,
hallucinations
vancouver
trippy
dimensions
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
