Quest Global: Typographic posters

QUEST GLOBAL - GERMAN AD CAMPAIGN
Made Up was commissioned to create a series of posters to advertise Quest Global, focused on recruiting for the engineering industry. The brief was to create dynamic typographic artworks that represented the copy in interesting ways.
A big challenge as designer was to comprehend the language structure so the visual emphasis worked properly. Fascinating project to work on.
1
“Do you want to work for a company THAT'S as dynamic as you?”
2
“do you want to work for a company with a truly flat hierarchy?”
3
“do you want to engineer in new ways?”
4
“do you want to turn your engineering career upside down?”
5
“do you dare to give your engineering career a new direction?”
6
“Are you an engineer looking for a job with a steep learning curve?”