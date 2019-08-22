Quest Global: Typographic posters
Made Up
QUEST GLOBAL - GERMAN AD CAMPAIGN
Made Up was commissioned to create a series of posters to advertise Quest Global, focused on recruiting for the engineering industry. The brief was to create dynamic typographic artworks that represented the copy in interesting ways. 
A big challenge as designer was to comprehend the language structure so the visual emphasis worked properly. Fascinating project to work on.
1
“Do you want to work for a company THAT'S as dynamic as you?”
2
do you want to work for a company with a truly flat hierarchy?”
3
do you want to engineer in new ways?
4
do you want to turn your engineering career upside down?
5
do you dare to give your engineering career a new direction?
6
Are you an engineer looking for a job with a steep learning curve?
Danke fürs schauen! Hab einen schönen Tag.
Quest Global: Typographic posters
210
1,184
17
Published:
Made Up

    Owners

    Made Up London, United Kingdom

    Quest Global: Typographic posters

    A series of typographic posters for a german advertising campaign for quest global, aimed at recruitment for engineering in germany. By Made Up / Read More
    210
    1,184
    17
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.